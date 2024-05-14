Net Migration Loss Of New Zealand Citizens Exceeds 50,000

There was a record net migration loss of 52,500 New Zealand citizens in the year ended March 2024, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

“This is the first time the annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens has exceeded 50,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “That equates to 1,000 more New Zealand citizens departing long-term than arriving long-term each week.”

Before the current high levels, the record annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens was 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

‘Country of citizenship’ is the nationality of passport used to arrive in, or depart from, New Zealand and is not necessarily the country of previous or next residence.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

