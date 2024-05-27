Grey Power Welcomes Health Select Committee Investigating Aged Care

Grey Power NZ Federation welcomes the Health Select Committee’s recent announcement that it will undertake an inquiry into Aged Care.

Appropriate Aged Care is a significant challenge for many vulnerable older people, and their families. Grey Power are committed to ensuring that our seniors have the dignified care they need as they are increasingly less able to care for themselves.

We also welcome the Select Committee’s statement that “This inquiry will begin before 1 July 2024 and the Health Committee may expand its scope to consider other areas.”

Grey Power would welcome a Government Older-Person strategy that embraces NZ wide access to healthcare in a timely manner, as well as the well-known contributing factors impacting on wellness including; cost of living impact, affordable fit for purpose accommodation options, improved digital literacy, and appropriate affordable transport options.

Statistics NZ data clearly shows that many older people have difficulty managing their day-to-day living costs, and are unable to live in dignity as they age. This inquiry is the perfect opportunity to start considering the wider issues for our older vulnerable people.

Grey Power collaborates with other key organisations in promoting healthy and respectful ageing and the wellbeing of older people in Aotearoa New Zealand. The collaboration are calling on all political parties to commit to the principles of the United Nation’s Decade of Healthy Ageing and to work collaboratively towards a society where all people can live long and healthy lives.

