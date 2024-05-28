St Peter's Post-Budget Breakfast Hui: BUDGET 2024: The Social Justice Perspective

St Peter’s Anglican Church, Willis Street, Wellington

Friday 31st May 6.30am doors open, commencing with live streaming at 7:30am



The Coalition Government's first budget will be analysed and discussed at a post-budget breakfast hui to be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Willis Street, Wellington, on Friday (May 31st).

For this breakfast hui St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group has combined with Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), the Public Health Association New Zealand (PHANZ) Wellington branch, and Otago University Public Health Communications Centre Aotearoa (PHCC).

Open to the public, Budget 2024, The Social Justice Perspective, will be hosted by Samoan New Zealand entertainer, Edward Cowley, and will feature six special guest speakers outlining their take on the Budget.

The speakers are Auckland University public health and policy academic, Sir Collin Tukuitonga KNZM; Equal Opportunities Commissioner, Acting Race Relations Commissioner and Acting Human Rights Commissioner, Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo; Co-Convenor of the Child Poverty Action Group, Alan Johnson; NZCTU Economist and Director of Policy, Craig Renney; Auckland Economist, Shamubeel Eaqub; and Wellington writer and intellectual Max Rashbrooke.

The hui is the second post-budget breakfast to be organised by the St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group. Since 2014, this group of parishioners have pushed for social justice in New Zealand, holding hui and making submissions to government.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The group’s chair, Gail Duncan, said the hui was particularly important at this time.

“It gives us a chance to catch-up with the government’s fast paced legislation on infrastructure, environment, law and order, social investment and taxation.”

The hui will take place on Friday 31 March at St Peter’s Anglican Church, 211 Willis Street, doors opening at 6:30am.

The event will be live streamed from 7:30am on http://opencast.anet.com.au:8080

© Scoop Media

