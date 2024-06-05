Protesters Intercept Fast Track Minister

Minister Chris Bishop stays silent on threat to endangered species.

In Dunedin this morning at around 10:50am, supporters of Climate Liberation Aotearoa intercepted Minister Chris Bishop on his way to attend a budget briefing event arranged by Business South, in order to raise concerns with him about the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

Dressed as lumps of coal, holding signs which read “Frogs Declare War!”, and addressing the minister through a megaphone, protesters asked “Will you approve projects that kill endangered species?”

“We are furious that so much power is being placed in the hands of just three ministers,” said spokesperson Bruce Mahalski.

“We are determined to remind the minister that there is fierce opposition to the bill and we will not back down. Wherever these ministers go they will find opposition and we will make them look foolish by stopping their fast track projects.”

At the Business South event there were other protesters chanting outside from unions and environmental groups. Also there have been recent marches and actions by groups including Te Pati Māori demanding that the government toitū te tiriti. On top of this, there will be nationwide marches on June 8th to oppose the Fast-track Approvals Bill, organised by Greenpeace and other organisations.

“There is a pattern emerging. It is becoming clear that there is widespread dissatisfaction with this coalition government and its anti democratic, anti nature, anti Palestine, anti tiriti agenda,” said Mahalski

