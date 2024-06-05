Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Protesters Intercept Fast Track Minister

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Climate Liberation Aotearoa

Minister Chris Bishop stays silent on threat to endangered species.

In Dunedin this morning at around 10:50am, supporters of Climate Liberation Aotearoa intercepted Minister Chris Bishop on his way to attend a budget briefing event arranged by Business South, in order to raise concerns with him about the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

Dressed as lumps of coal, holding signs which read “Frogs Declare War!”, and addressing the minister through a megaphone, protesters asked “Will you approve projects that kill endangered species?”

“We are furious that so much power is being placed in the hands of just three ministers,” said spokesperson Bruce Mahalski.

“We are determined to remind the minister that there is fierce opposition to the bill and we will not back down. Wherever these ministers go they will find opposition and we will make them look foolish by stopping their fast track projects.”

At the Business South event there were other protesters chanting outside from unions and environmental groups. Also there have been recent marches and actions by groups including Te Pati Māori demanding that the government toitū te tiriti. On top of this, there will be nationwide marches on June 8th to oppose the Fast-track Approvals Bill, organised by Greenpeace and other organisations.

“There is a pattern emerging. It is becoming clear that there is widespread dissatisfaction with this coalition government and its anti democratic, anti nature, anti Palestine, anti tiriti agenda,” said Mahalski

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Climate Liberation Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 