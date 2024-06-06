Govt Cuts Put Even More Pressure On Vital Work Of Stats NZ

Government cuts to public services are forcing Stats NZ to reduce staff numbers further - putting at risk the agency’s ability to deliver vital data businesses and communities need.

Stats NZ today told staff that is proposing to disestablish 45 roles and create 31.5 new roles for a net reduction of 13.5 roles, said Kerry Davies Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary.

Today’s proposal follows a restructure in December which saw 29 jobs go, and in May Stats NZ called for voluntary redundancies, which will see more than 80 people leave the organisation, Davies said.

"This means Stats NZ is at risk of losing more than 110 staff in the six months since December. This is a significant cut for the agency that provides the essential information the country needs to plan for its future requirements in areas like health care and education, and to support businesses.

"Today’s announcement on top of the job losses already in train reinforces our concerns that the constant rounds of cuts required by the Government will impact the ability of Stats NZ to deliver the quality collection and analysis of data that businesses and communities depend on," Davies said.

Roles affected by the change proposal announced include design and collection analysts, data technicians and quality assurance specialists.

"Stats NZ data is vital to supporting businesses. With its narrow focus on cost cutting, the Government is putting at risk New Zealand’s ability to build and grow a modern economy by reducing Stats NZ’s ability to gather and analyse the data businesses need to make smarter decisions.

"We are also worried the proposed changes will pile greater workloads on fewer staff," Davies says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

