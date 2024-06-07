Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Credit Rating Agency Shot Across The Bow A Danger To New Zealanders’ Living Standards

Friday, 7 June 2024, 5:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union says that the comments from credit ratings agency Fitch overnight represents a major threat to New Zealand’s public finances and New Zealanders’ living standards should the country see a credit ratings downgrade and higher costs of borrowing.

Taxpayers’ Union Economist Ray Deacon said:

“On budget forecasts, out last week, we’re already paying $10 billion per year in interest which is more than we pay on law and order or defence or school education and amounts to $5,092 per household.

“More borrowing to fund continuous government operating deficits is not a sustainable strategy. The Government simply has to get control of its expenditure and reduce it much more significantly than it has in Budget 2024. Yet another set of forecasts where a return to surplus is only at the end of the forecast period looks like a continuation of the game of kicking the ‘surplus’ can down the road.

“It would seem that Fitch might agree with us.”

