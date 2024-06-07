Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fire And Emergency's Papua New Guinea Deployment Ends

Friday, 7 June 2024, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has completed its mission to Papua New Guinea, in the wake of last month’s landslide in Enga Province where several hundred people are reported to have died.

A team of six Urban Search and Rescue specialists was deployed last week as part of an MFAT-led mission at the request of Papua New Guinea’s government to make geotechnical assessments of the landslide site and surrounding area.

Their work has included hazard and risk mapping and the team has worked closely with GNS scientists in New Zealand during their deployment.

Fire and Emergency National Commander Russell Wood said the team had completed its mission and reported its findings to the provincial administration.

"We always stand ready to support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to respond to international incidents where our expertise and resources can be of assistance," Russell Wood said.

"In this case we were able to send an experienced team of technical specialists to carry out a specific task that the authorities in Papua New Guinea requested following the landslide."

The team will return to New Zealand later today (Friday).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 