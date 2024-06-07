Represent New Zealand At Commonwealth Youth Parliament

We are looking for two enthusiastic young people passionate about democracy and diplomacy, to take part in Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) 2024.

This year New Zealand has the privilege of hosting the event from 2 – 5 September 2024, in Wellington.

With 60% of the Commonwealth’s 2.5 billion people aged under 30, CYP events provide a unique opportunity for young people to develop valuable skills in democracy, good governance, networking, diplomacy, leadership, and empowerment, all alongside other young people from around the Commonwealth’s 180 parliaments.

As part of CYP, delegates are immersed in a ‘real-life’ working parliament or legislature. Official parliamentary practice modelled off several Commonwealth countries is followed throughout the programme and, proceedings are observed under the watchful eyes of experienced parliamentary officials and experts.

To take part in this experience and represent New Zealand on the world stage, applicants must:

Be between 18 and 29 years old

Demonstrate strong leadership skills

Have an interest in the Commonwealth, political, and parliamentary affairs

Be residing in New Zealand and able to travel to Wellington at the time of the event

A knowledge of issues of importance to the Pacific region would also be an advantage.

If this sounds like you, apply by completing the below form.

12th Commonwealth Youth Parliament- NZ Delegate Form

