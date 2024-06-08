More Than 1000 People Rally Against Cuts To Public And Community Services

Wave after wave of people leaving Pukeahu War Memorial Park to protest the Government's cuts to public and community services. Picture credit: Teirangi Klever

More than 1000 people marched through central Wellington today (Sat 8 June) as part of a rally opposing the Government’s cuts to public and community services, and in support of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The People Over Profits: Stop the Cuts! rally attracted people representing, iwi, unions, advocacy and community organisations and their supporters who marched from Pukeahu War Memorial Park to Te Papa.

Speakers at the rally called out the Government for its attacks on public services and jobs, education and on Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Speakers also called for more support for groups such as disabled people, renters, and rainbow and takatāpui people.

A strong appeal for the Government to fund pay equity for care and support workers was made by Marianne Bishop, aged care support worker and life member of E tū.

Other speakers included Whaea Catherine Love (Te Ati Awa/ Taranaki Whānui); Hayley Whitaker a Hawke's Bay public servant who has lost her job in the cuts; PSA President Benedict Ferguson; PPTA President Chris Abercrombie; Disabled People Against Cuts advocate Etta Bollinger; NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff; Geordie Rogers from Renters United; Ben Peterson from Unite Union, and Edie Freeman of rainbow charity InsideOUT.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Supporters of the event include: ActionStation, the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, The Tertiary Education Union, The Post Primary Teacher's Association, NZEI - Te Riu Roa, FIRST Union, Unite Union, Peace Action Wellington, Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition, Disabled People Against Cuts Aotearoa, 350 Aotearoa, Public Housing Futures, Renters United, NZ Nurses Organisation, MUNZ - Maritime Union of NZ, VUWSA, Free Fares Aotearoa, the NZ Council of Trade Unions, and Unions Wellington.

© Scoop Media

