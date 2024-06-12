Free Kanaky, Free Te Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa

Te Pāti Māori stand with the people of Kanaky who are fighting for their independence and their lives against oppressive French occupation.

The colonisation of the Pacific relies on the manufactured disconnection of Aotearoa from our Pasifika whanaunga. The moana does not separate us, it connects us.

Just as our whakapapa is entwined with the Kanak people so is our Mana Motuhake.

Colonisation and genocide is happening in the Pacific right now.

Aotearoa will not have freedom until Te Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa is free.

Free Kanaky. Free Te Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa.

