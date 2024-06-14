Rethink On Health And Safety Welcomed

Transporting New Zealand interim CEO Dom Kalasih has welcomed the announcement today by Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Brooke van Velden, that the government is beginning consultation on health and safety at work.

"Over the past few years we’ve been raising our concerns that there’s not enough recognition that the actions of other parties in the supply chain have significant influence on the behaviour and operational practices of our members, who are providing road freight services."

Kalasih says delays at customer points, such as when picking up or dropping off loads can significantly impact driver schedules, and that can have flow-on effects to drivers meeting regulatory requirements like driving hours.

"In similar fashion, if the infrastructure at truck pick-up and destination points is not designed and maintained well, then drivers face increased risk to their health and safety when loading and unloading.

"We’re also concerned at the growing number of cases where there seems to be less consideration and fundamental thinking about risk management. The focus of some regulators appears to be dominated on compliance with a particular system rather than how effective and appropriate it may be at managing the risk to health and safety.

"It worries me we’ve gone through a period where people can’t see the wood for the trees.

"We’ve been advocating for a return to a sensible risk approach, so it is good to see the coalition government taking this step and we will be providing a formal submission on this."

