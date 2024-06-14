Fast Track Bill Threatens Democracy And Environment, Say Anglers

NZFFA president Casey Cravens (left) and Dr. Peter Trolove, immediate past NZFFA president at Parliament. Photo/Supplied

Special Report

A nationwide sports fishing and environmental advocacy, the New Zealand Federation of Freshwater Anglers has told a parliamentary select committee that the Fast Track Approvals Bill threatens both New Zealand’s environment and democracy.

“ We strongly oppose the Fas tTrack Development Bill. It undermines the democratic traditions that define our nation. And it threatens our ecological heritage and national identity,” said Federation president Casey Cravens in presenting the organisation’s submission. “Intergenerational fairness is the concept behind our modern idea of sustainability. What this means is today’s generation can’t wipe out our collective natural heritage before the next generation gets their turn.”

The NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers objects strongly to the proposed law because it violates that sacred principle.

Dealing with the democracy aspect, Casey Cravens said the bill leads down a path lacking balance, transparency and evidence.

Insider Trading?

“At the very least it creates the appearance of insider trading,” he added.

It was questionable whether the bill was required, in the light of the Heritage Foundation and the Wall Street Journal both describing New Zealand as one of the most business-friendly countries on Earth.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Yet Yale ranks New Zealand a miserable 129th out of 180 countries in biodiversity protection”.

The bill sets up an autocratic process that excludes science and democracy from policy.

“World War two dictator Mussolini defined fascism as the merger of state and corporate power. That’s where this fast-track bill takes New Zealand.”

WCOs and Nitrate Levels

The NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers as an advocacy for trout and salmon fishing for recreational and tourist anglers and conservation, expressed deep concerns about the Fast Track Approval bill’s potential to degrade the public’s rivers, lakes, and springs.

“Our strongest values are pure source water and wilderness. We’ll defend the Water Conservation Orders - akin to national park protection - and insist on bottom lines on nitrates until the bitter end.”

New Zealand is globally recognised for pristine landscapes and a supposed commitment to environmental preservation.

“Our 100% Pure New Zealand brand should be more than merely a slogan; it’s a reflection of our values and a promise we make to the world,” said Casey Cravens. Trashing the Environment

“How can we reconcile our national brand with actions trash the land and water and kill endangered species?”

Prior to COVID, tourism was New Zealand’s top export earner, generating $40.9 billion to the country with New Zealand’s trout fishing attracting many international tourist anglers.

Casey Cravens questioned the credibility of the three ministers - Shane Jones, Chris Bishop and Simeon Brown - who would have virtual sole power to decide irrespective of input from a politically appointed panel, citing political donations from corporate fishing companies and other past associations.

“The bill attacks the rule of law and decades of legal precedent. This is constitutionally radical. This bill has the gall to tell the Environment Court, the High Court and the New Zealand judiciary, as well as regional councils that have drafted land and water plans that three Wise Men know better,” he said..

“This fast-track bill is a highway to hell. Make a U-turn while you can,” he urged the select committee. “This policy recalls the centralised planning of Muldoon’s Think Big, which was Soviet in nature.”

© Scoop Media

