Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Policies Failing Our Environment

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society’s annual conference The Future is Now: Biodiversity, Climate and Us was held in Ōtautahi Christchurch last week. With nearly 500 people in-person and online, it was the biggest yet, reflecting serious and widespread interest in the Government’s evolving environmental policies.

“Our presenters came from many sectors and perspectives and engaged in often frank and sometimes challenging dialogue,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“It’s clear that the pace and scale of unwinding of environmental and climate policies is causing frustration, anger and anxiety across the country, especially amongst young New Zealanders.

“A key theme that emerged from the discourse was that we shouldn’t silo our climate and biodiversity responses: we need to address them together and transition our energy systems without causing environmental harm. To smooth that pathway there is an increasing need for everyone on all sides of the debate to engage more deeply, to foster durable solutions.

“There was also a strong sense that the Government’s suite of controversial Te Tiriti o Waitangi policies is bringing iwi, environmental NGOs and affected communities closer together. Many speakers could not fathom why Te Mana o te Wai was being written out of freshwater law.

“Of particular interest were the in-depth conversations with Hon Shane Jones and Hon Rachel Brooking on a range of issues, including the Fast-track Approvals Bill. It’s clear from Minister Jones that he favours changes to it, and he elaborates on his ‘Goodbye Freddie’ comment. Rachel Brooking says that the Act (if confirmed), and at least some potentially approved projects, will not survive a change of government. That should give prospective applicants reason to pause.

“Finally, we’d like to publicly apologise to Hon Simon Watts for the unscheduled interruption to his speech from student protesters. We really wanted to hear from him and had some hard questions about his government’s climate policies. But that will have to wait for another time and place,” Mr Taylor concluded.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 