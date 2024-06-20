Kiwis Keep Getting Poorer Because Government Won’t Take Action

Responding to today’s release of the latest New Zealand GDP figures, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“The economy keeps limping along, and people keep getting poorer. GDP per capita has fallen yet again, and it's now been in freefall for well over a year.

“New Zealand might be a fairly rich country now, but that’s not written in stone. Our productivity is already one of the worst in the developed world, and unless we change tack times are only going to get tougher.

“The Budget last month saw spending, deficits, and government debt all increase. Growth needs to be the name of the game, and Nicola Willis needs to go further and faster to be the Finance Minister that finally stops kicking the can down the road.”

