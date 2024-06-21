PSA Takes Ministry Of Education To Employment Relations Authority Today

The PSA action against the Ministry of Education in relation to job cuts begins this morning at 9.30am at the Employment Relations Authority.

The PSA believes the Ministry is not complying with the collective agreement requirement that it must do everything it can to find other roles for staff it is laying off.

Six current employees of the Ministry will give evidence, they are PSA members from Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North and Napier.

Please see a previous media release on the issue here.

What: PSA v Ministry of Education re collective agreement

Where: Employment Relations Authority, 50 Customhouse Quay, Wellington Central

When: 9.30am, Friday 21 June 2024

