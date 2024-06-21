Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Local Government Minister Right To Put Wellington Regional Council On The Naughty Step

Friday, 21 June 2024, 10:44 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has rebuked Wellington Regional Council after discussions were held around purchasing Wellington Airport shares from the City Council.

Commenting in support of the Minister, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Councils shouldn’t be taking on debt and gambling with ratepayers’ money, full stop. If they’ve got the ability to consider buying hundreds of millions of dollars worth of airport shares, they don’t need to be milking ratepayers dry.

“Wellington Regional Council crying poverty and demanding a 20% rates hike this year has been shown up for the nonsense it is.

“Minister Brown’s calls for councils to focus on core priorities hit the nail on the head, especially in a region whose water pipes are leaking like a sieve.

