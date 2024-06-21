Invercargill Mayor’s Behaviour Demonstrates Need For Recall Elections

Following allegations of inappropriate behaviour from the Invercargill mayor, Nobby Clark, the Taxpayers’ Union is renewing calls for the Government to implement a recall option in local government to allow residents to remove embarrassing, inappropriate or incompetent representatives quickly.

Taxpayers’ Union Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren, said:

“Behaviour like the kind displayed by Mr Clark risks reputational damage to the council, can wear down council culture and lead to dysfunction, distraction and worse decision making.

“Local residents in all councils deserve to have the choice to remove their elected representatives if they aren’t meeting expectations in terms of either performance or behaviour.

“He appears unwilling to fall on his sword and answer calls for his resignation. It may be appropriate for this decision to be made for him. But this decision should be made by the voters who elected him.

“Introducing recall elections would give voters the chance to remove elected representatives who they have lost confidence in, and ensure a higher standard is kept throughout their term – not just during election periods.”

