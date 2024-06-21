Watchdog Protests Minister Jones Visit

Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki will be protesting the visit from Minister Shane Jones to Kopu, near Thames on Friday June between 11am and 12 Noon.

“We are gathering to peacefully remind the Minister that we reject the current Fast Track Bill before the House, and we reject his stated commitment to privileging the mining industry. We are not protesting or disrupting the opening of the Kopu Marine Precinct connected to the aquaculture industry, which is the reason for his visit” said Catherine Delahunty, Chairperson of Watchdog.

“Mr Jones and the Government have attacked the rights of tangata whenua and the public to participate in legal processes associated with developments like gold mining. This directly affects Hauraki/Coromandel. We are under threat from multinationals like Oceana Gold expanding into the Wharekirauponga forests, and Mineralogy ( notorious Australian miner Clive Palmer) starting exploration of the north east of the Peninsula. The Fast Track Bill overrides due process and hands decision making to 3 Ministers and an expert panel with limited ability to impose conditions. Mining companies and other developers will be able to apply to the Fast Track process based on claims of regional or national significance, which are undefined. This opportunity is being strongly promoted by Minister Jones in the middle of the climate and biodiversity crises,”

” The Minister and the Government are creating a free ride for this toxic industry, when we could mine gold from e waste. They need to hear this is not acceptable in our region” Ms Delahunty said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

