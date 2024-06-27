Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Appointment Of Former Fonterra Director On ‘independent’ Methane Review Panel Highlights Panel’s Real Purpose

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace Aotearoa says the appointment of former Fonterra director Nicola Shadbolt to the Government’s so-called ‘independent’ methane review panel highlights that the panel’s true purpose is to delay climate action.

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Niamh O’Flynn says, "For decades, the science has been crystal clear on the need to cut methane pollution from the intensive dairy industry, but industry lobbyists have employed a strategy of denial and delay to avoid responsibility for their climate pollution.

"Now, the Luxon Government has brought in a stacked panel to undermine this already well-established science. As well as a former Fonterra director, the panel includes David Frame, who is famously at odds with the scientific consensus on methane.

"The Government can play at creative accounting, but ultimately, the only path to avoiding total climate collapse is through actually cutting emissions.

"Because methane is a superheating gas, cutting methane emissions from the dairy industry now will have a real impact on lowering New Zealand’s climate pollution - which we know is desperately needed. This review panel is simply a distraction from the task at hand."

The dairy industry is New Zealand's biggest climate polluter, and successive Governments have failed to take any meaningful action to restrict its emissions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 