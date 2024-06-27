Submissions Open On The Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Scheme Agricultural Obligations) Amendment Bill

The chairperson of the Primary Production Committee is calling for submissions on the Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Scheme Agricultural Obligations) Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Climate Change Response Act 2002 to remove agriculture activities from the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 28 July 2024.

For more details about the bill:

Read the full content of the bill

Get more details about the bill

See what was said in the House during the debate on the bill's first reading

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

