Submissions Open On The Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Scheme Agricultural Obligations) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Primary Production Committee

The chairperson of the Primary Production Committee is calling for submissions on the Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Scheme Agricultural Obligations) Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Climate Change Response Act 2002 to remove agriculture activities from the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 28 July 2024.

