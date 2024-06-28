Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Citizens Advice Bureau Breaches Bill Of Rights By Discriminating In Booking Cancellation

Friday, 28 June 2024, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) cancelled a meeting room booking made by The New Zealand Women’s Rights Party following public complaints. This action is yet another example of a publicly funded outfit unlawfully discriminating based on ideological views, and is unacceptable, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“CAB claim the booking cancellation occurred because the Party misrepresented the event as endorsed by CAB. But the New Zealand Women’s Rights Party only referred to CAB in a Facebook event when listing the location for where the meeting was to take place next month.

“We’ve seen many similar situations in the past and suspect it’s more likely that the council and public don’t like the views of the Women’s Rights Party. But it’s not up to them to determine what can and can’t be platformed at the venue.

“The venue is owned by the New Plymouth District Council, so is obliged to uphold freedom of expression under the Bill of Rights. The case law is clear. If CAB does not honour its commitment and proceed with the original booking, we will consider legal action.

“Too many councils and publicly funded outfits believe it’s their job to determine what are acceptable views. But publicly funded venues must be accessible to all. It's the public that gets to decide whether or not they attend."

