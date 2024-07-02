New Government Locks In Labour’s Digital Shakedown

Responding to news that the Government plans to progress the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill, despite the failure of similar pieces of legislation overseas, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“If mainstream media can’t stand on it’s own two feet, it is because they are out of touch with New Zealanders. Study after study shows people just don’t trust them anymore, and the answer to that isn’t bailing out the same old tired outfits.

“You only have to look at Canada to see this rort won’t work. Shaking down digital platforms like Facebook to prop up the likes of Stuff will just see them ban publishing links to articles. That means no more news on your timeline.

“National knew this bill wouldn’t work before the election, but they’ve buckled under pressure from the Wellington bubble yet again. It’s time to grow a spine and stop locking in Labour’s legacy of failure.”

