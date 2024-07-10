Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Free Speech Union Joins Sister Organisations In Launching International Association Of Free Speech Unions

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The Free Speech Union is pleased to be a founding member of the International Association of Free Speech Unions (IAFSU), launched yesterday in Sydney alongside sister organisations, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union (New Zealand).

“The enemies of free speech hunt in packs; the champions of free speech need to band together too.

“Alongside our sister organisations in the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, (and shortly Canada), as the FSU NZ, we’re pleased to help lead the fight against the international erosion of speech rights.

“The Free Speech Union was first founded in the United Kingdom in 2020, with the Free Speech Union New Zealand setting up the following year. These two organisations are now the largest national advocates for free speech in their countries. We’re also joined by more recently established Unions in South Africa and Australia. A Canadian Free Speech Union will be launched in coming months.

“The English-speaking West has led the world in championing the idea that all individuals must be free to speak. This idea has contributed to peaceful, stable, and prosperous countries. Yet this freedom is under threat by both domestic and international opponents. The International Association of Free Speech Unions (IAFSU) will support the work of established FSUs, and enable others to be founded.

“While remaining as independent organisations, the cooperation of Free Speech Unions through the IAFSU will ensure we are each able to champion everyone’s right to speak freely domestically and respond to threats that emerge internationally.

“Our would-be-censors are on notice; anti-free speech bullies have a fight on their hands.”

