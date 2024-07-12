NZers Must Step Up To Protect Vital Cook Strait Rail Connection

The Future Is Rail strongly opposes the recommendation by the Ministerial Advisory Group that KiwiRail cease operating the Interisland ferries. Our rail network is not just a mode of transportation; it is the lifeblood connecting New Zealand’s two main islands.

Spokesperson Dr Paul Callister says public ownership matters. “The Interislander ferry, akin to a state highway, should remain in public ownership. We would never question the national state highway network’s public ownership, it’s equally ridiculous to consider privatising this vital connection between the North and South Island.”

The Interislander ferry bridges our road and rail networks. It unites the halves of our state highway and national rail systems, making it a critical link for everyday Kiwis and international visitors alike.

Dr Paul Callister says the coalition government’s abandonment of rail capable ferries, alongside the Ministerial Advisory Group’s recommendation to carve ferries away from KiwiRail should make all New Zealanders worried. Especially when coupled with concerns about the government's general long term commitment for rail.

The abandonment of rail-capable ferries jeopardises our long-term connectivity. These vessels were essential for efficient transport of goods and passengers across the Cook Strait. Without them, we risk a monopoly by an overseas-owned private provider, potentially compromising affordability and accessibility.

“The loss of rail connectivity between our islands will have far-reaching consequences. More trucks on our roads mean increased wear and tear, leading to potholes and reduced driving quality. Additionally, pollution from increased road traffic undermines our commitment to meeting carbon emission targets,” says Callister.

A resilient transport network is more than just roads, it also relies on a well-funded national rail network including fit-for-purpose ferries. We encourage the government to recommit to rail-capable ferries operated by KiwiRail.

Dr Callister added “we also need to provide rail and ferry users with a voice in these decisions. The Ministerial Advisory Group’s composition lacks representation from the rail sector or the ferry’s actual users. Aviation and roading sector players dominate, for us, that raises concerns about conflicts of interest.”

