The Lancet Says Palestinian Death Toll Most Likely To Be 186,000 Or More Killed By Israel’s War On Gaza

A report in the UK medical journal The Lancet, has estimated the Palestinian death toll in Israel’s war on Gaza is likely to be 186,000 or more.

The Gaza Ministry of Health count of bodies brought to hospitals or medical facilities stands at over 38,000 – mostly women and children. However the Lancet report is clear that this is a hopeless underestimate which does not, for example, take account of bodies buried in the rubble – estimated by some at 10,000 or more. The report goes on to say:

Armed conflicts have indirect health implications beyond the direct harm from violence. Even if the conflict ends immediately, there will continue to be many indirect deaths in the coming months and years from causes such as reproductive, communicable, and non-communicable diseases. The total death toll is expected to be large given the intensity of this conflict; destroyed health-care infrastructure; severe shortages of food, water, and shelter; the population's inability to flee to safe places; and the loss of funding to UNRWA, one of the very few humanitarian organisations still active in the Gaza Strip.

In recent conflicts, such indirect deaths range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths. Applying a conservative estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death

to the 37396 deaths reported, it is not implausible to estimate that up to 186000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza. Using the 2022 Gaza Strip population estimate of 2375259, this would translate to 7·9% of the total population in the Gaza Strip.

The New Zealand government continues its hypocrisy – fulsome condemnation of Russia and support for Ukraine alongside refusal to condemn Israel and miserly, grudging support for the Palestinian victims of Israeli genocide.

We will again be demanding our government hold Israel to account for its war crimes as we have done with Russia.

The details of the protests this weekend are below:

North Island

Opononi – Gathering for Palestine

Sunday 14 July

1:30 pm

Outside the Four Square, Opononi

Kerikeri

Every first Saturday of the month

Not this Saturday

Whangarei – Rally

Saturday 13 July

10:00 am

Whangārei Town Basin in front of Hundertwasser Building

Auckland Picket – British Consulate

Friday 12 July

12:00 noon

151 Queen Street, Auckland CBD

Waiheke Island Market – Auckland

Every Saturday

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Ostend Market, Waiheke Island

Auckland –Banners around Tamaki Makaurau

Saturday 13 July

10:00 – 1:00 pm

Cnr Stoddard and May Roads, Mt Roskill

Text Steve for details (dependant on wind speeds)

Auckland – Rally

Sunday 14 July

2:00 pm

Te Komititanga – Britomart Square

Tauranga – Rally

Sunday 14 July

11:00 am -12: 00 noon

In front of Woolworths - SH 2 - Bethlehem Rd

Hamilton – Rally

Saturday 13 July

1:00 pm

Civic Square, Hamilton

Cambridge Rally

Saturday 13 July

11:00 am

Cambridge Town Hall

Rotorua - Rally

Thursday 11 July

4:00 pm

Rotorua Lakes Council, Haupapa Street (Sir Howard Morrison Corner)

Napier - Rally

Saturday 13 July

11:30 am

Marine Parade Soundshell Roundabout

Hastings - Rally

Sunday 14 July

2:00 pm

Hastings Town Clock – Hastings CBD

Palmerston North - Rally

Sunday 14 July

2:00 pm

The Square, Palmerston North

New Plymouth – Flags on the Bridge

Friday 12 July

4:30 pm

Paynters Ave Bridge

Check the local Facebook page to see if this is on this week.

New Plymouth – Rally

Saturday 13 July

1:00 pm

The Landing, 1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth

Whanganui - Rally

Saturday 13 July

11:00 am

Riverside Market, Whanganui

Carterton

Every Tuesday

12:00 midday

Memorial Square.

Martinborough – Gathering for Palestine

Every Wednesday

11:00 am

The square at the top of Kitchener St, Martinborough

Masterton

Every Sunday

9:30 am

Town Hall Lawn

Featherston

Every Saturday

11:00 am

The Squircle (opposite the op shop).

Wellington – Flags (by the Falastin Tea Collective)

Every Friday

7:15 – 8:15 am

Hill Street bridge Overbridge, Wellington

Wellington – Rally (by the Falastin Tea Collective)

Saturday 13 July

1:00 pm

The corner of Victoria Street and Vivian street Please see Instagram account @falastin_tea_collective for updates.

South Island

Nelson – Rally

Saturday 13 July

10:30 am

1903 Square, Upper Trafalgar Street, Nelson

Blenheim

Saturday 13 July

11:00 am

Blenheim Railway Station

Christchurch – Rally

Saturday 13 July

1:00 pm

Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch

Timaru – Market Stall

Not this week

Dunedin - Rally

Saturday 13 July

1:00 pm

Otago Museum Reserve to the Octagon, Dunedin

Queenstown

No Rally this weekend

Invercargill - Rally

Sunday 14 July

1:00 pm

Wachner place Invercargill

