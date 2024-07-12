The Lancet Says Palestinian Death Toll Most Likely To Be 186,000 Or More Killed By Israel’s War On Gaza
A report in the UK medical journal The Lancet, has estimated the Palestinian death toll in Israel’s war on Gaza is likely to be 186,000 or more.
The Gaza Ministry of Health count of bodies brought to hospitals or medical facilities stands at over 38,000 – mostly women and children. However the Lancet report is clear that this is a hopeless underestimate which does not, for example, take account of bodies buried in the rubble – estimated by some at 10,000 or more. The report goes on to say:
Armed conflicts have indirect health implications beyond the direct harm from violence. Even if the conflict ends immediately, there will continue to be many indirect deaths in the coming months and years from causes such as reproductive, communicable, and non-communicable diseases. The total death toll is expected to be large given the intensity of this conflict; destroyed health-care infrastructure; severe shortages of food, water, and shelter; the population's inability to flee to safe places; and the loss of funding to UNRWA, one of the very few humanitarian organisations still active in the Gaza Strip.
In recent conflicts, such indirect deaths range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths. Applying a conservative estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death
to the 37396 deaths reported, it is not implausible to estimate that up to 186000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza. Using the 2022 Gaza Strip population estimate of 2375259, this would translate to 7·9% of the total population in the Gaza Strip.
The New Zealand government continues its hypocrisy – fulsome condemnation of Russia and support for Ukraine alongside refusal to condemn Israel and miserly, grudging support for the Palestinian victims of Israeli genocide.
We will again be demanding our government hold Israel to account for its war crimes as we have done with Russia.
The details of the protests this weekend are below:
North Island
Opononi – Gathering for Palestine
Sunday 14 July
1:30 pm
Outside the Four Square, Opononi
Kerikeri
Every first Saturday of the month
Not this Saturday
Whangarei –
Rally
Saturday 13 July
10:00 am
Whangārei Town Basin in front of Hundertwasser Building
Auckland Picket – British
Consulate
Friday 12 July
12:00 noon
151 Queen Street, Auckland CBD
Waiheke Island
Market – Auckland
Every Saturday
8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ostend Market, Waiheke Island
Auckland –Banners around Tamaki
Makaurau
Saturday 13 July
10:00 – 1:00 pm
Cnr Stoddard and May Roads, Mt Roskill
Text Steve for details (dependant on wind speeds)
Auckland – Rally
Sunday 14 July
2:00 pm
Te Komititanga – Britomart Square
Tauranga – Rally
Sunday 14 July
11:00 am -12: 00 noon
In front of Woolworths - SH 2 - Bethlehem Rd
Hamilton –
Rally
Saturday 13 July
1:00 pm
Civic Square, Hamilton
Cambridge
Rally
Saturday 13 July
11:00 am
Cambridge Town Hall
Rotorua -
Rally
Thursday 11 July
4:00 pm
Rotorua Lakes Council, Haupapa Street (Sir Howard Morrison Corner)
Napier - Rally
Saturday 13 July
11:30 am
Marine Parade Soundshell Roundabout
Hastings -
Rally
Sunday 14 July
2:00 pm
Hastings Town Clock – Hastings CBD
Palmerston North -
Rally
Sunday 14 July
2:00 pm
The Square, Palmerston North
New Plymouth – Flags on
the Bridge
Friday 12 July
4:30 pm
Paynters Ave Bridge
Check the local Facebook page to see if this is on this week.
New Plymouth –
Rally
Saturday 13 July
1:00 pm
The Landing, 1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth
Whanganui -
Rally
Saturday 13 July
11:00 am
Riverside Market, Whanganui
Carterton
Every Tuesday
12:00 midday
Memorial Square.
Martinborough – Gathering for
Palestine
Every Wednesday
11:00 am
The square at the top of Kitchener St, Martinborough
Masterton
Every Sunday
9:30 am
Town Hall Lawn
Featherston
Every Saturday
11:00 am
The Squircle (opposite the op shop).
Wellington – Flags (by the Falastin
Tea Collective)
Every Friday
7:15 – 8:15 am
Hill Street bridge Overbridge, Wellington
Wellington – Rally (by the
Falastin Tea Collective)
Saturday 13 July
1:00 pm
The corner of Victoria Street and Vivian street Please see Instagram account @falastin_tea_collective for updates.
South Island
Nelson – Rally
Saturday 13 July
10:30 am
1903 Square, Upper Trafalgar Street, Nelson
Blenheim
Saturday 13 July
11:00 am
Blenheim Railway Station
Christchurch –
Rally
Saturday 13 July
1:00 pm
Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch
Timaru – Market
Stall
Not this week
Dunedin -
Rally
Saturday 13 July
1:00 pm
Otago Museum Reserve to the Octagon, Dunedin
Queenstown
No Rally this weekend
Invercargill -
Rally
Sunday 14 July
1:00 pm
Wachner place Invercargill