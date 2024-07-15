Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union Releases 2024 Rates Dashboard

Monday, 15 July 2024, 11:24 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is today launching the 2024 Rates Dashboard, allowing ratepayers to track and compare how much their council is planning to hike rates again this year.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“The average district council rates hike this year is over 14%, and these double-digit tax hikes are quickly becoming the norm. Kiwi families have been getting more and more strapped for cash, and if you’re wondering why then look no further.

“More and more money is pumped into vanity projects and social media gurus. Until councils can start delivering value for the money they take from ratepayers, we should be seeing rates rises in line with inflation and no more.

“Cutting central government waste is only half the battle. Households are having to tighten their belts, and councils need to be doing the same by trimming the back-office fat and canning gold-plated pet projects.”

NOTES:

NB: This is not the annual Ratepayers’ Report, which will follow separately in the coming weeks.

The rates dashboard can be found here: https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/ratesdashboard2024

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 