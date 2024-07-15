Taxpayers’ Union Releases 2024 Rates Dashboard

The Taxpayers’ Union is today launching the 2024 Rates Dashboard, allowing ratepayers to track and compare how much their council is planning to hike rates again this year.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“The average district council rates hike this year is over 14%, and these double-digit tax hikes are quickly becoming the norm. Kiwi families have been getting more and more strapped for cash, and if you’re wondering why then look no further.

“More and more money is pumped into vanity projects and social media gurus. Until councils can start delivering value for the money they take from ratepayers, we should be seeing rates rises in line with inflation and no more.

“Cutting central government waste is only half the battle. Households are having to tighten their belts, and councils need to be doing the same by trimming the back-office fat and canning gold-plated pet projects.”

NOTES:

NB: This is not the annual Ratepayers’ Report, which will follow separately in the coming weeks.

The rates dashboard can be found here: https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/ratesdashboard2024

