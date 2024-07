Annual Inflation At 3.3 Percent

New Zealand’s consumers price index increased 3.3 percent in the 12 months to the June 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 3.3 percent increase follows a 4.0 percent increase in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter.

“The 3.3 percent annual price increase is below what was seen during the peak in 2022, and is similar to 3 years ago,” consumers prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target range for consumer inflation is between 1 and 3 percent.

