Toitu Tairawhiti Delivers Temporary Houses For Flooded Whānau In Wairoa – Urgent Calls To Government For More Housing

Cabins bwing brought about (Photo/Supplied)

In a swift response to the recent June flooding, the first of seven temporary accommodation cabins provided by Toitu Tairawhiti arrived in Wairoa last Friday. The remaining cabins were delivered the following day, with families expected to move in by the end of July. These self-contained units, complete with kitchens and bathrooms, have been strategically placed next to flood-damaged homes, offering immediate relief to affected whānau.

Last year, Toitu Tairawhiti, a collective made up of four iwi in Tairāwhiti - Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, delivered 14 cabins to Wairoa within four weeks of Cyclone Gabrielle as part of their iwi housing prototype in collaboration with the government. This initiative allows the iwi of Tairawhiti to quickly allocate funding to meet the needs of the iwi. Although Wairoa is not part of the iwi group that owns Toitu Tairawhiti, they recognize the urgent need to support Te Wairoa due to longstanding relationships and kinship ties.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa and Toitu Tairawhiti have urgently requested 45 additional cabins from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa’s CEO, Lewis Ratapu, discussed this need with the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister Mark Mitchell during their recent visit to Wairoa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "When we mentioned Toitu Tairawhiti and their building partner Builtsmart, the Prime Minister immediately recognised their programme. The proposed camper vans and Kainga Ora container homes are not suitable for our needs. We still have over 120 whānau in temporary accommodation from Gabrielle, with many expected to remain for another 4-5 months. Adding another 120 only lengthens the time people will need accommodation while their homes are being repaired. The additional 120 homes, on top of the 150 from Gabrielle, mean we have a severe shortage of trades and escalating costs.”

Ratapu further criticised the Temporary Accommodation Service provided by MBIE, stating, "The agency applies a Hawkes Bay regional rental rate to people in Wairoa that does not recognize the increased associated costs of living here and the fact that people have to replace furniture and repair homes. The process to apply for any reduction is difficult, and many of our whānau just give up. We have decided to set a rate that just covers our operating costs and is $65 less."

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive housing programme for Wairoa, which incorporates the strategy developed by the council and iwi prior to Gabrielle, addresses urgent housing needs post two severe weather events, and considers a long-term view around housing resilience and sustainability.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has also requested that 30 social homes be allocated to Wairoa from the 1,700 announced in the May budget.

Ratapu added, "Many whānau in temporary accommodation will move back into their homes once repaired, and another whānau will move in. We need permanent housing to ensure we can provide a continuum of housing options for whānau, so they don’t get stuck in short-term accommodation."

© Scoop Media

