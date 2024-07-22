Taxpayers’ Union Opposes Plain Packaging Laws For Infant Formula

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Food Safety Minister, Andrew Hoggard, to reject calls for further red tape requiring plain packaging for infant formula products.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“This Government, but particularly the ACT Party, was elected to cut red tape, not create even more. Plain packaging rules for infant formula would undermine intellectual property rights, stifle innovation and shift manufacturing offshore to those countries with less burdensome regulation.

“There are already laws prohibiting making false claims on packaging. More red tape simply makes it harder to do business in New Zealand for very little public benefit.

“At a time when the country’s finances are in a shambles, it would be reckless to impose further regulatory taxes that drive away businesses who contribute so much to our economy.”

