Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union Opposes Plain Packaging Laws For Infant Formula

Monday, 22 July 2024, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Food Safety Minister, Andrew Hoggard, to reject calls for further red tape requiring plain packaging for infant formula products.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“This Government, but particularly the ACT Party, was elected to cut red tape, not create even more. Plain packaging rules for infant formula would undermine intellectual property rights, stifle innovation and shift manufacturing offshore to those countries with less burdensome regulation.

“There are already laws prohibiting making false claims on packaging. More red tape simply makes it harder to do business in New Zealand for very little public benefit.

“At a time when the country’s finances are in a shambles, it would be reckless to impose further regulatory taxes that drive away businesses who contribute so much to our economy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 