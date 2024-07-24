Taxpayers And Ratepayers Must Stop Funding ‘Rebel Business School’ Rort

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on councils and government agencies to cease funding of Rebel Business School after it was revealed using offical information laws that almost $2 million of taxpayer and ratepayer money has been spent on the scheme.

Rebel Business School provides unaccredited certificates and training for those wanting to start their own business via a ten-day course. But already, complaints are emerging over delivery targets not being met, poor attendance, and ambiguous outcomes despite $1,946,131.50 being spent on the programmes.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“Schemes like this are a wasteful money-go-round where money is taken from productive sectors of the economy, swirled through the bureaucracy, and then gambled away on courses offering dubious value.

“The level of spending by both central and local government over the last few years to feed Rebel Business School’s swindle is beyond belief. More publicly funded organisations need to follow in ChristchurchNZ’s footsteps and withdraw funding after the school’s failure to perform.

“The idea that a ten-day programme - which doesn’t even require full attendance - offering a certificate which would provide the necessary skills to start a business is absurd. If councils and the Government want more people getting into business, they would be better off focusing on slashing some of the onerous red tape that make just getting off the ground such a bureaucratic nightmare.”

