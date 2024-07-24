Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers And Ratepayers Must Stop Funding ‘Rebel Business School’ Rort

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:12 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on councils and government agencies to cease funding of Rebel Business School after it was revealed using offical information laws that almost $2 million of taxpayer and ratepayer money has been spent on the scheme.

Rebel Business School provides unaccredited certificates and training for those wanting to start their own business via a ten-day course. But already, complaints are emerging over delivery targets not being met, poor attendance, and ambiguous outcomes despite $1,946,131.50 being spent on the programmes.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“Schemes like this are a wasteful money-go-round where money is taken from productive sectors of the economy, swirled through the bureaucracy, and then gambled away on courses offering dubious value.

“The level of spending by both central and local government over the last few years to feed Rebel Business School’s swindle is beyond belief. More publicly funded organisations need to follow in ChristchurchNZ’s footsteps and withdraw funding after the school’s failure to perform.

“The idea that a ten-day programme - which doesn’t even require full attendance - offering a certificate which would provide the necessary skills to start a business is absurd. If councils and the Government want more people getting into business, they would be better off focusing on slashing some of the onerous red tape that make just getting off the ground such a bureaucratic nightmare.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 