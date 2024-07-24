Ferry-Tale Reporting Of Poll Misrepresents True Cost Of iReX

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the reporting of a Talbot Mills poll claiming that there is more opposition than support for the government’s decision to cancel the iReX ferry project.

The poll question refers to a $551 million contract for the new ferry purchases but fails to mention that the total cost would have been around $3 billion when considering that the new ferries would be useless without a significant rebuild of the Picton and Wellington Ports.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Heck, if the cost was just $551 million, maybe even the Taxpayers’ Union would support the purchase. But the reality is the true figure is almost six times that and Kiwirail’s incompetence leaves little to the imagination as to whether that would be the extent of the taxpayer liability.

“Instead, the better decision would be to sell the Interislander service to a private operator. This would let taxpayers off the hook, bring in much-needed revenue to pay down debt and would likely lead to a better run service.

“Taxpayers’ Union - Curia polling showed 43% of Kiwis support selling the Interislander compared to 38% opposed. It’s time for the Minister to put forward a case for the sale which will no doubt sure up support even further.”

