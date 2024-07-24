Anglican Church Response To Royal Commission Report On Abuse In State Care

The Anglican Church says the release of the report of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care must be a catalyst for great change. “We owe it to survivors.”

Archbishops Don Tamihere, Justin Duckworth and Archbishop Sione Ulu'ilakepa said: “We acknowledge and take full responsibility for our failures to provide the safe, caring and nurturing environment those who have been in our care had a right to expect and to receive.

“There have been clear failures to properly investigate and respond when abuse was reported. We acknowledge that we have not provided accessible, straightforward processes for the handling of disclosures and complaints of abuse.

“We have also failed to provide accessible, trustworthy, and consistent processes of redress.”

“We are committed to making our selection, screening, training and professional development processes more transparent, consistent, and accountable; and ensuring that all our communities are constantly monitoring and reviewing their approach to safeguarding.

“It is crucial that the whole Church takes direction and advice on this. We know that we still have a long way to go.

“We call on all who identify as Anglican; whether churches, schools or agencies to study this report and its recommendations and to commit themselves to the principles and practices that ensure the highest standards of pastoral care.

“We call on all Anglican entities to commit to a common approach to ensure that anyone making disclosures of abuse or seeking redress does not have to navigate complex and disconnected processes.

"Our apology at the Royal Commission to survivors of abuse was heartfelt and genuine and we can only stand in awe of their courage and endurance. We encourage any other survivors of abuse who have not yet come forward to do so.

The bishops noted that the establishment of an independent entity for the handling of future complaints has been promoted. “The Anglican Church supports this in principle and is keen to see it come to fruition.”

E te Atua Atawhai, tēnei mātau e koropiko ana

ki mua i tōu aroaro i runga i te ngākau pōuri.

Nā te mea, tē taea mātau i rongo, i kite,

Nā te waha ngū ka whakakino mātau i te ngā harakore me ngā ngoikore.

E te Ariki, whakakahangia rātou ko te hunga mōrehu,

Arahina mātou ki te tika.

E te Ariki, whakarongo mai ki tā mātau inoi.

Āmine

Merciful God, we come to you in sorrow.

We would not hear, we did not believe,

Our silence condemned the innocent and the powerless.

Lord, strengthen and empower the survivors now,

and align our hearts with your justice.

God, hear our prayer.

Amen

© Scoop Media

