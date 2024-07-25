These Issues Didn’t Disappear In 1999 - Care Experienced Youth Urge Govt To Listen To All Generations Of Abuse Survivors

A day after the The Royal Commission of Inquiry’s Abuse in Care Report was made public, care experienced rangatahi are reminding key policy makers to consider all generations when implementing the report’s 138 recommendations.

The scope of the original inquiry covered abuse between 1950 to 1999, but the investigation also heard from some survivors who were abused since then.

The voices and key asks of 11 rangatahi were gathered by VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai and was the only group submission of care experienced young survivors given to the Royal Commission.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai CEO Tracie Shipton commends the bravery of all survivors, especially those who came forward to share their stories.

“But there are still many people who felt they couldn’t speak out for trust or safety reasons. These findings are also for them. Their pain is vicariously embedded throughout the report, further proving the desperate need to create a safe place for all survivors in the future.”

Shipton says there’s a long way to go, but believes the initial response so far from the government is promising.

“We witnessed many parties put politics aside yesterday to work in a multi-partisan way to find a healing solution. There seems to be a genuine desire to include survivors, and those with lived experience in finding a way forward.”

VOYCE National Care Experienced Lead Tupua Urlich says with much of the focus on historical abuse, it’s important that recent experiences of trauma aren’t overlooked.

“The argument is that abuse did not magically stop in 1999, and any recommendations for change to our care and protection, as well as youth justice systems need to be informed by all those who have lived with the effects of it.”

It is hoped that these key learnings will force a rethink on some of the societal pressure to address youth crime and young people in a punitive way.

Tracie Shipton says the recommendations of the report are a great first step towards addressing some of the horrors of the past, and says they need to be thoughtfully implemented.

“But that can’t come at the expense of urgency either. These issues continued after 1999, and still continue today.”

“There are children being harmed right now who are waiting for us to get this right. They need action right away”

You can view our full submission to the Royal Commission on the VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai website https://voyce.org.nz/reports-and-publications/

