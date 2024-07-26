Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Protest At French Embassy Calls Out Hypocrisy In Kanaky As Paris Olympics Begin

Friday, 26 July 2024, 10:04 am
Press Release: Poneke AntiFascist Action

Poneke Antifascist Coalition has invited Wellingtonians to stand in solidarity with the Kanak people at 12pm today outside the French Embassy in Wellington.

They join a global day of solidarity with Kanak people to draw attention to the ongoing reality of French colonialism in New Caledonia as the Paris Olympics begin.

“We are here to amplify the voices of the Kanak people and expose the hypocrisy of celebrating peace, openness and inclusivity at the Olympics while perpetuating colonial rule and systemic violence. We demand justice for Kanaky” says spokesperson Michelle Ducat.

“A stated goal of the International Olympics Committee is “building a peaceful and better world”. We must insist that this vision also extends to Kanak peoples, who are denied peace and justice by France even as it hosts the Olympics.”

“Today, as we stand in solidarity with the Kanak people, we must address the glaring irony in France's slogan for the upcoming Olympic Games: "Games Wide Open." This message, which suggests openness, inclusivity, and equality, starkly contrasts with the harsh realities faced by the Kanak people in New Caledonia.”

“The history of New Caledonia since 1853 is marred by colonial violence and oppression. French colonialism is not a distant memory but a living reality for the Kanak people, who are currently facing extreme violence from French forces and a settler civilian rogue-militia, both created and emboldened by the French government.”

“2024 marks 64 years after the adoption of the UN Declaration on Decolonization. It is unacceptable that France still retains colonial dominion over Kanaky.”

