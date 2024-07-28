AJP Calls For Independent Animal Commissioner To Confront Widespread Welfare Failures

Hamilton, 27 July 2024

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is urgently calling for the establishment of an independent Commissioner for Animals in light of the ongoing and distressing reports of animal mistreatment.

Recent revelations from Orana Wildlife Park, have prompted promises of regular checks by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). Previously, Pouakai Zoo in New Plymouth came under fire following an inspection by Taranaki Animal Save, which revealed harrowing conditions for its inhabitants. Additionally, a recent case in Southland, where a dairy farmer faces prosecution for severe animal welfare offences further demonstrates the systemic issues within our current framework.

Danette Wereta, General Secretary of the Animal Justice Party, stated, "We cannot continue to rely on hope and sporadic checks to ensure the welfare of animals. The recent reports of animal suffering at Pouakai Zoo, Orana Wildlife Park, and on Southland farms demonstrate a systemic issue that requires urgent and comprehensive action. An independent Commissioner for Animals is essential to provide consistent oversight and enforce standards that protect the rights and well-being of all animals."

Commissioners report to Parliament, and are independent from the Government. Appointing a Commissioner for Animals would help to address any real or perceived conflict of interest on the part of MPI and NAWAC.

Wereta continues, "We must transform our system to include and protect the rights of animals. They deserve a voice, and AJP is here to provide it. The establishment of an independent animal commissioner is a critical step towards ensuring animal rights are upheld and the welfare of animals is prioritised." Wereta concluded “The suffering endured by animals in these zoos and farms is a silent cry for help, and it is our moral duty to be their voice and advocate for the compassionate treatment they deserve. Please support AJP on this mission”.

