Govt’s War On Science Ramps Up - Big Cuts Planned For GNS Science

Net 66 roles proposed to go across the Crown Research Institute

Takes tally of science jobs axed to over 400

GNS Science is proposing to cut more than 10% of its workforce undermining its critical work helping New Zealand adapt to climate change and manage natural hazards and risks from earthquakes, tsunami and volcanic eruptions

Staff have been told its financial situation had deteriorated so much it needed to reduce its workforce, proposing a net loss of 66 roles, or around 13% of its workforce.

This would take total roles lost in the science and research sector to well over 400 as detailed in the Save Science Coalition report.

"This is a sad day for science in Aotearoa and just more proof of the low value this government places on science and research," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Assistant Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The proposed cuts make little sense when GNS was profitable only a few months ago. On 1 March the chief executive told staff: ‘Our financial results - yet to be audited - are positive. We are up on revenue and sitting at a profit. Overall, we’re in a much better position than we were at this time last year.’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"How can the situation deteriorate so quickly to justify these wholesale cuts? Is the Government suddenly demanding a larger dividend to fund its tax cuts for landlords and big tobacco?

"Like cuts at Callaghan Innovation, NIWA and elsewhere, this is happening in the absence of a science strategy from the Government which is being prepared by Sir Peter Gluckman’s Science System Advisory Group.

"Once again we are seeing the Government’s misplaced priorities. It says science matters, but is ploughing ahead with cutting our best and brightest scientists and researchers who will now be forced to go offshore to find jobs, ultimately benefitting other countries.

"How can the Science System Advisory Group plot a path forward when the system is being devestated in this way?

"It’s irresponsible and flies in the face of evidence that investment in science underpins innovation and productivity. New Zealand is already slipping in world rankings for innovation."

In the latest Global Innovation Index, New Zealand came in 27th out of 132 economies - three spots worse than last year.

"We understand ESR, one of our key Crown Research Institutes, responsible for pandemic preparedness, forensic science, and food and product safety, is the next target for cuts.

"We urge the Government to think again and consider the long term impacts of its reckless cuts across the science sector, which are happening in the absence of any careful analysis of what science New Zealand needs to be undertaking as a country.

"It’s more about saving money than harnessing the long term benefits of science and research."

© Scoop Media

