Recklessness On High: Eke Panuku Blows $1m Renovating And Moving To New Office Floors In Ironic Bid To Save Money

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayer's Alliance

In an effort to find savings, Auckland Council’s property agency Eke Panuku was instructed by Mayor Wayne Brown to relocate its office from Wyndham Street to Levels 21 and 22 of Auckland Council’s Albert Street headquarters.

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance can reveal through the Local Government Official Information Act the cost of moving and renovating was $920,000.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said: “Eke Panuku has long taken ratepayers for a ride. This however destroys any credibility they might have left.

“Eke Panuku blew $685,000 on just one of the floors. This involved things like updating the décor, installing pictorial decals, and opening up the flow and light for desk density for Level 22. How much of this work was necessary?

“A further $280,480 was spent on bathroom upgrades, including fixing some plumbing issues apparently affecting the floor.

“No work has been done to date on the floor below, but given the obscene cost of just one floor, the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance has no faith this could ever be done responsibly.

“Remember, this was under the instruction to save money, not spend it. Mayor Brown has gone to lengths to find savings for Aucklanders. When CCOs like Eke Panuku get up to this kind of mischief, the question remains if these agencies can be trusted at all."

© Scoop Media

