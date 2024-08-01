Aged Care Association Raises Concerns Over Respite Bed Cuts

The recent decision by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand to decommission the four flexi-beds used for respite care at the Rangiora Health hub is deeply concerning for aged care providers and the community. The decision to reallocate the space at Rangiora Health hub for other purposes should not come at the expense of essential respite care services.

The claim that there is adequate capacity within aged residential care facilities to absorb the demand for respite care is misleading. While North Canterbury does have several ARC facilities, only one of these says it has a single bed dedicated to respite care. Many of these providers are already operating at or near full capacity, and the availability of respite care is always conditional to beds being vacant between long-term residents.

We would also point out to Te Whatu Ora that Aged Residential Care providers are not compensated for the additional costs incurred in admitting and caring for short term, as compared to long term, residents. Additionally, providers are not funded to offer respite capacity, and so most providers must prioritise providing a bed to a long-term resident over respite requests.

The Aged Care Association strongly refutes the comments that Aged Residential Care facilities in North Canterbury have sufficient capacity to allow Te Whatu Ora to relieve itself of respite care responsibilities. Statements such as these continue to ignore the reality being faced daily by our members, and the removal of respite care services without ensuring there is long term sustainable alternative provision will instead place more pressure on already stretched families, whanau and caregivers.

It is essential to recognise the unique needs of those requiring respite care, and the vital support these services offer to maintain the wellbeing of both the caregivers and care recipients.

The Aged Care Association calls on Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and the Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey to work more collaboratively with the aged care sector to find sustainable solutions that address the real needs of the families and community.

Respite care is a critical service that provides temporary relief to caregivers, ensuring that individuals with complex health needs receive appropriate care in a supportive environment. This level of care often requires specialised staff and resources, which may not be readily available in all aged care facilities.

