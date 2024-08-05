AMI, State And NZI 2024 Climate Poll - Clear Call From New Zealanders For Greater Focus On Risk Reduction

New Zealanders want a greater focus on reducing the impacts of climate change, according to the latest climate change poll* by AMI, State and NZI Insurance.

65% of New Zealanders say they want to see more focus and resource put into reducing the impacts of climate-related hazards. When asked what the country should do more of -

• 82% say making buildings and infrastructure more resilient,

• 80% say avoiding or reducing development in high-risk locations, and

• 75% say protecting existing buildings and infrastructure.

“This reflects the need for practical steps which will lead to a real reduction in the natural hazard risk faced by some of New Zealand’s most exposed communities, so that we can keep them safe as the impacts of climate change grow,” says Amanda Whiting, CEO of AMI, State and NZI.

With recent weather events still on people’s minds, 68% of New Zealanders expect to be impacted by climate hazards, with 90% expecting more frequent and extreme floods in the next 30 years, and 87% expecting more frequent and extreme storms.

“The North Island flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle in early 2023 had a profound effect on our country and our communities, bringing home for many the very real impact of climate change on our lives.

“The number of claims and amount of money paid out only partially reflects the true social and economic cost of these events. We need to do a better job at reducing natural hazard risk, particularly for our most hazard-prone communities.”

In its seventh year, the climate poll highlights the Government’s vital leadership role, with 54% of New Zealanders believing the Government is most responsible for action on climate change.

“The Government’s focus on adaptation and recent investment in flood protection is a good start, but we need to do more so that communities who are exposed to the impacts of climate change can be safe and resilient.”

For the first time, more New Zealanders rate the Government’s actions in response to climate change as ‘poor’ (40%) rather than ‘good’ (27%).

Also, for the first time, less than a third of New Zealanders agree that the country’s current response to climate change is on the right track, compared to 37% last year. The number who disagree has increased 10 percentage points, up to 36% this year. And nearly two in five New Zealanders are not confident that we will be able to reduce the impacts of climate change on our homes, businesses, and communities.

When it comes to insurance, the nationwide survey shows people understand the increasing impact of natural disasters driving home and contents premium increases, with nearly 70% recognising it as a factor, and 34% seeing it as the main reason. In response to these increases, 61% of New Zealanders say that the focus should be on reducing the risk of climate hazards to bring the cost of insurance down.

When asked the fairest way for insurers to reflect this risk, 45% of New Zealanders agreed that people should only pay for the risk they face. Only 8% agreed that everyone should pay the same amount for home and contents insurance, regardless of the risk they face, and 40% advocated for a mix of the two.

Amanda Whiting says, “it’s impossible to remove all risk – we will continue to experience floods, storms, earthquakes and other disasters, so we need a strong insurance industry to help people pick up the pieces and support a faster and more certain recovery.”

Recognising this, 85% of New Zealanders agree that strong insurers are needed given our country’s level of natural hazard risk.

*The survey of 1,005 people was commissioned by IAG New Zealand and conducted by Ipsos Ltd in June 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ± (plus or minus) 3.1 per cent.

About IAG:

IAG New Zealand is the largest general insurer in the country, trading under the AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern brands, as well as providing the general insurance products sold by ASB, BNZ, Westpac and The Co-operative Bank. IAG New Zealand employs over 4,000 people, holds relationships with one in every two New Zealand households, and insures $940 billion of commercial and domestic assets.

