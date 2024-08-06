Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Killing Of NZ Helicopter Civilian Pilot A Tragedy In A Conflict Zone

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: West Papua Action Aotearoa

“The killing of a New Zealand helicopter pilot in West Papua is an utter  tragedy for his family and friends and our organisation is very concerned that any civilians are being killed anywhere in West Papua “says Catherine Delahunty spokesperson for West Papua Action Aotearoa.

“We also acknowledge that the place where this happened is a conflict zone and normally the Indonesian military must consent to anyone flying in there, so they have some responsibility for allowing entry into this remote place. It is also the responsibility of the companies that hire foreign pilots to constantly assess risk and protect pilots in this potentially dangerous area,”

The New Zealand Government needs to respond to this situation affecting our pilots by calling on Indonesia to allow the UN Human Rights Commissioner and foreign media into West Papua. The violent occupation of West Papua is an ongoing disaster for West Papuan people who rely on neighbouring countries to stand up for their human rights and rights to self-determination.

The only good that can come from incidents such as the kidnapping of Philiip Mehrtens and the killing of Glenn Conning, is that our Government stops sitting on their hands and starts negotiating with Indonesia for peace, human rights and self-determination in West Papua.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from West Papua Action Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 