Care Experienced Rangatahi Prepare To Deliver Oral Submissions To Select Committee Over Section 7AA Repeal

Seven representatives from VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai including care experienced rangatahi and their advocates are preparing to address the Social Services and Community Committee tomorrow, urging the government not to turn their back on them.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour introduced her bill to repeal section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act in May, which requires the ministry to consider whakapapa and the Treaty of Waitangi when making decisions about children and young people in state care.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai has been advocating for care experienced tamariki since 2017, and CEO Tracie Shipton says three key speakers will deliver oral submissions in front of the committee.

“We can’t forget what is at stake when young care experienced people speak up publicly for change. They demonstrate courage and are concerned enough to mobilise a call for action beyond their pain, and the pain of their whānau.”

“The argument that all children should be treated equally without special consideration of culture for Māori tamariki, fails to consider the decades of inequity built into the system. The repeal of section 7AA, doesn’t address the problem that’s been described.”

Regional Youth Council Chair Jake Gibbons spent years in care, and is among those due to speak, calling on the government to scrap the repeal.

He fears the move could leave many tamariki lost and disconnected.

“My extended Māori whānau spent eleven years searching for me. I faced extreme hardship and Oranga Tamariki never revealed my existence to my whānau.”

“I managed to reconnect without the help of Oranga Tamariki, and I wouldn’t want other care experienced young people to go through what I went through.”

VOYCE National Care Experienced Lead Tupua Urlich is also due to speak, and fears plans to scrap 7AA will mean the harm against Maori - which was highlighted in the abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, will be repeated.

“We know time and time again that children are placed with strangers who go on to physically, sexually and mentally abuse them. How about we focus the minister on legislation to prevent the state from removing kids from people who they know?”

Urlich says there was no effort to keep him connected with his Maori heritage after he was taken from his family as a child.

“My early years with whanau were the best of my childhood. It was when I was ripped away from them that things took a turn, and I was abused by my caregiver who was a complete stranger.”

Tracie Shipton is urging policy makers to take notice and carefully consider the submissions and experiences of those who have been severely affected by generations of systemic racism in the child care and protection system.

“If the application of 7AA is not being correctly considered within the broader context of the Oranga Tamariki Act, then this is a practice issue, best addressed through improvements in training and monitoring.

“If the response being proposed was introducing a way to monitor practice in a better way, VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai would be right behind it.”

VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai’s submission is due to be heard Wednesday 7th August at 11.45am.

Watch the livestream here: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/scl/social-services-and community/news-archive/watch-public-meetings-of-the-social-services-and-community committee/

