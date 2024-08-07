“What Is A Woman?” 23,500+ Petition Presented

A petition calling for ‘woman’ to be defined as ‘an adult human female’ in all our laws, public policies and regulations and signed by more than 23,500 people is being presented to Parliament today.

The What is a woman? petition will be received by Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of NZ First Winston Peters and NZ First MP Tanya Unkovich.

An appropriate bill would state that:

an individual’s “sex” means an individual’s sex at birth, either male or female;

a “female” means an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova; who has, had, will have or would have, but for a developmental or genetic anomaly or historical accident, the reproductive system that at some point produces, transports, and utilizes eggs for fertilization.

a “male” means an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilise the ova of a female who has, had, will have or would have, but for a developmental or genetic anomaly or historical accident, the reproductive system that at some point produces, transports, and utilizes sperm for fertilization.;

“woman” and “girl” refer to human females, and “man” and “boy” refer to human males;

“mother” means a parent of the female sex, and “father” means a parent of the male sex; and

with respect to biological sex, separate accommodations are not inherently unequal.

The bill would require and state that distinctions between the sexes be considered substantially related to the important governmental objectives of protecting the health, safety, and privacy of individuals, with respect to the following areas: schools; sports; prisons or other detention facilities; domestic violence centers; rape crisis centers; changing rooms; toilets; and other areas where biology, safety, or privacy are implicated that result in separate accommodations.

Individuals born with a medically verifiable diagnosis of disorder/differences in sex development should be provided appropriate legal protections.

How do we target specific women’s health issues or target the gender pay gap, or violence against women, or support the Women’s Refuge, or uphold our nation’s history of fighting for women’s rights if we can’t define the target audience in the first place?

A ’woman’ always has been, always will be, our beloved mothers, grandmothers, wives, daughters, sisters, aunts – an adult human female. It is disappointing that a law is now required to confirm something so straight-forward in the past, but which is now needed as society detaches itself from truth.

