Minister’s Statement About Community Providers False And Offensive

Children’s Minister Karen Chour is disrespecting the vital work of frontline community workers and social workers who support vulnerable children and their families.

Today she accused service providers of wasting money including claims that Oranga Tamariki has been used as a ‘cash cow’ by community service providers.

"It is inappropriate and wrong for a Cabinet Minister to describe valued community providers in such an inflammatory and disrespectful way," said Melissa Woolley, Assistant Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This is offensive. The Minister should withdraw the media statement and apologise to all providers and those who work for them.

"These providers and workers do vital frontline work that aims to support New Zealand families and whānau with the highest needs. This work includes providing practical advice, support and parenting education. They are absolutely in the front-line protecting babies and pēpē.

"It is the kind of support that picks up the warning signs if young children are in dangerous situations. Cutting this service will put more vulnerable babies and pēpē at risk by removing vital support for families," said Woolley.

"The providers and workers deserve better from the Government.

"The Minister has not provided any proof to her claim that Oranga Tamariki has allowed ‘money to slide through the cracks. If she has evidence of this, she must be transparent about this including to the Auditor General."

"Across the country service providers are losing money and are axing jobs and that means fewer parents will get the support they need to help them through challenging times with their babies."

The Family Start programme has lost $14 million in funding and may have to cut 107 full time roles.

"The Government promised no impacts on frontline services. We know that is a broken promise.

"We call on the Minister to retract her statement and restore the funding. This is just more short-term thinking by this government driven by ideology that will have long term consequences for children."

© Scoop Media

