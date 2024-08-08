Govt Cuts Protections For Environment Again - One In Five Roles Axed At The EPA

Government spending cuts are forcing a key agency at the frontline of protecting our environment to propose axing one in five roles.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is New Zealand’s environmental regulator charged with ‘protecting the environment and enhancing a safe and sustainable way of life.’

It is proposing to cut a net 42 roles, including 21 currently vacant, representing around one in five roles across the authority (see below) as it looks to cut spending by $2.1m.

"This is just the latest in a serious of deep cuts which underscore how little the Government values our precious environmental resources, and how they can be responsibly harnessed to grow the economy," said Kerry Davies National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"It’s already slashed funding and jobs at DOC, the Ministry for the Environment, the Climate Change Commission, NIWA and GNS Science which all help to safeguard our environment and prepare us for climate change. It’s axed roles at Customs and the Ministry for Primary Industries which protect our borders from threats to our primary sector.

"These proposed cuts at the EPA are just more short-term thinking that will have long term consequences.

"The EPA has a very important function in supporting our international trade objectives and providing scientific and technical expertise to ensure New Zealand meets its obligations under international environment and climate change agreements. Isn’t this a priority for the Government?

"All this is happening in the face of evidence the Government should be investing more in an agency like the EPA at the frontline of protecting our environment from threats.

"The EPA has been under financial pressure for years. In 2022 it commissioned a report into its finances by consultants Martin Jenkins which warned the failure to properly fund the EPA could ‘heighten delivery risks and the potential for adverse outcomes.’"

The EPA is also proposing to scrap the team engaging with sectors like forestry and agriculture, key stakeholders which need to understand the role and function of the Authority. It is also significantly downsizing its community engagement function.

"It just seems irresponsible for the Authority to turn its back on all the people it needs to support and educate. The sector engagement team also liaises with many forestry owning iwi so how is this not a priority still?

"All this shows again a government driven by ideology and failing to grapple with the challenges we face. It’s just the same old show."

© Scoop Media

