Troubling Revelations Over $315m In Secret Payouts From Auckland Council

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayer's Alliance

Revelations that Auckland Council has made more than $300m in ‘secret’ legal payments over a five-year period has sparked concerns over issues of transparency.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“For ratepayers to have confidence in Auckland Council, it’s essential every dollar spent is both justified and open to scrutiny.

“Hiding behind shrouds of secrecy only causes damage to any remaining confidence the public has left that their money is being spent responsibly by Auckland Council.

“Ethically its dubious that Council can use confidentiality as an excuse to limit its accountability to Auckland ratepayers.

“Large payments over leaky building claims and settling legal disputes are well within the interest of ratepayers, who are ultimately the ones footing the bill. An inquiry must be made into the council’s finances to restore faith that these expenses can be sufficiently defended."

