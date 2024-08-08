Nicola Willis Promises To Tackle Bureaucrats’ Rocketing Wage Growth

Responding to recent announcements by Nicola Willis of plans to rein in runaway public sector pay increases, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“It shouldn’t seem like a tall ask for an organisation to take account of the state of its books when planning for wage increases, but apparently even that has been asking too much of government departments over the last few years.

“StatsNZ announced yesterday that even despite a few thousand lay-offs, the cost of public sector labour has increased 6.9% in the last year alone. With this increase 50% greater than the growth in private sector costs, hats off to Nicola Willis for trying to end the gravy train.

“There’s already a massive public sector pay premium. The public service unions need a reality check if they think its “cruel and unworkable” to stop expecting mum-and-dad taxpayers to empty out their pockets so officials don’t have to cut back on a few luxuries.”

