Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Submissions Open For The Building (Earthquake-Prone Building Deadlines And Other Matters) Amendment Bill

Friday, 9 August 2024, 10:08 am
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee

The Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Building (Earthquake-prone Building Deadlines and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

This bill would extend the timeframe to repair earthquake-prone buildings by four years. There would also be a limited power to further extend these deadlines by up to two years.

The Committee is intending to hear oral evidence on the bill on Thursday, 29 August.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on 26 August 2024.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Transport and Infrastructure Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 