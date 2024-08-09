Submissions Open For The Building (Earthquake-Prone Building Deadlines And Other Matters) Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Building (Earthquake-prone Building Deadlines and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

This bill would extend the timeframe to repair earthquake-prone buildings by four years. There would also be a limited power to further extend these deadlines by up to two years.

The Committee is intending to hear oral evidence on the bill on Thursday, 29 August.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on 26 August 2024.

For more details about the bill:

Read the full content of the bill

Get more details about the bill

What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

