Congestion Charging Can Help Unlock Potential Of Our Cities - Infrastructure New Zealand

Infrastructure New Zealand is welcoming the Government’s announcement that it will introduce legislation to progress congestion charging schemes for our major cities.

“The current state of our land transport network, which is slowing everyone down, is a drag on our economic productivity and contributes to the dislocation of our communities,” says Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett.

“Congestion charging can make an important contribution to decongestion and help unlock the economic and social potential of our major cities. It is a common feature of well-functioning urban transport networks overseas.”

“User charging, including congestion charging, not only strengthens the relationship between those who pay for infrastructure and those who benefit from it, but critically helps manage demand.”

“Historically, New Zealand has not funded its infrastructure effectively. An expansion of user charging is an important piece of the puzzle we are missing,” says Leggett.

“With our urban local authorities facing significant funding challenges, the proposed congestion charging scheme will provide them with more control over the use of transport revenue, particularly if that revenue is ring-fenced for the transport network it comes from.”

Infrastructure New Zealand has long advocated for transport pricing and recommended prior to the 2023 election that the incoming government progress legislation to enable congestion pricing to be used as a tool in transport planning.

“Congestion charging also needs to be considered as part of a broader upgrading of our land transport system,” says Leggett. “The development and availability of reliable alternatives are necessary to ensure people have a choice of transport modes and are particularly important for lower-income communities.”

“Congestion charging has had broad political support for many years, however successive governments have failed to really progress it. Parliament’s Inquiry into congestion pricing was met with across-the-board support. It’s now important that this political consensus holds so that this is a policy that can stick.”

“Infrastructure New Zealand looks forward to more details of the proposed legislation.”

Note: Infrastructure New Zealand is Aotearoa’s peak membership organisation for the infrastructure sector. We promote best practice in national infrastructure development through research, advocacy, and public and private sector collaboration. We promote public and media discussion on issues of importance to the infrastructure sector. Our membership is comprised of around 140 organisations, including government agencies, consultants, contractors, financiers, utilities, and academics. These organisations employ approximately 150,000 people in infrastructure-related roles and are united in their commitment to creating a better New Zealand through outstanding infrastructure.

