Piarere To Waiouru Road Closures A Positive Sign

Confirmation from the Minister of Transport, Simeon Brown, that the first of several large and ambitious maintenance and rehabilitation projects is about to kick off is welcome news to the freight sector.

"The 220km section of SH1 from just north of Tīrau, down to Waiouru is well recognised as being in need for rehabilitation and the planned, rolling road closures over the next few months will allow contractors to some in and work unimpeded to get the work done more efficiently," says Justin Tighe-Umbers, CEO, National Road Carriers.

"We appreciate the closure will require significant detours for road users, but the benefit of planning structured works means NZTA can work with the freight sector to ensure suitable detours are in place, for the minimum amount of time. Partial road closures lull us into thinking we are achieving business as usual but in reality, we are simply slowed down for longer due to contractors not being able to utilise optimal conditions to carry out the maintenance quickly and efficiently.

“This new approach will take some adjusting to, but with the programme of approximately 110 lane kilometres of works being condensed from five years to under two, we think it's worth the short-term trade-offs," says Tighe-Umbers. "Noone wants to still be battling down SH1 4-5 years from now if it could be done in half that time.

“We will be looking to our members to keep us informed of detour travel times and will be working proactively with NZTA to ensure the alternative routes work for freight and disruption is kept to a minimum.”

