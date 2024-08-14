Government Needs To Listen To The Disability Community Before Making More Cuts

The disability community is worried that the Government is poised to make significant cuts to support for disabled people without consulting with the people on the frontline, says New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO, Peter Reynolds.

NZDSN is releasing a letter from Mr Reynolds and 14 other members of the Whaikaha Disability Support Providers CEO Forum (the other two CEOs were overseas at the time) sent to Disability Minister Louise Upston in June over concerns that the review panel she had appointed was not talking to people in the sector. There was no formal response to the letter from the Minister, and the Independent Review Panel did not invite disability support providers to provide input into their review.

"Disability Support Services funding provides care and support to 50,000 disabled people, and equipment modifications for 100,000 disabled people, delivered by non-government disability support providers. There is a huge amount of unmet need in the community, but the Government spends up 0.5% of GDP on disability support, and the money only goes so far.

"We reached out to Minister Upston because the government-appointed review panel did not bother to consult with the very people providing disability support.

"We want the Government to understand that this is a sector full of passionate dedicated people, but a sector that's already been cut to the bone. Disability support workers are moving heaven and Earth to help disabled people despite constant underfunding and ever-increasing demand.

"We're worried that this is just a cost-cutting exercise for the Government. It has spent all the money on tax cuts, and now it's trying to plug the deficit by cutting support for disabled people. The sector will not be able to back reforms that aren't well-informed and developed in concert with the disability community.

"Not bothering to consult with the disability community indicates that the Government is going to go ahead and do what it wants, without understanding or caring about the consequences for disabled people, their families, and the people who provide support for them," said CEO Peter Reynolds.

